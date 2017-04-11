Wis. State Trooper killed in Sauk County crash

Part of Interstate 90/94 in Wisconsin was closed early Tuesday morning after a deadly crash involving a Wisconsin State Trooper.
Authorities say the initial investigation revealed the trooper was traveling eastbound on I-90/94 at mile marker 89.8 in Sauk County when he lost control of his patrol car. The car entered the ditch and struck a tree. The trooper was pronounced dead at the scene.
The trooper has been identified as Anthony Borostowski of Tomah.
All lanes of traffic are now open.
