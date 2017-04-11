Wis. State Trooper killed in Sauk County crash - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Wis. State Trooper killed in Sauk County crash

Posted:

Part of Interstate 90/94 in Wisconsin was closed early Tuesday morning after a deadly crash involving a Wisconsin State Trooper.

Authorities say the initial investigation revealed the trooper was traveling eastbound on I-90/94 at mile marker 89.8 in Sauk County when he lost control of his patrol car.  The car entered the ditch and struck a tree.  The trooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper has been identified as Anthony Borostowski of Tomah.

All lanes of traffic are now open. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.