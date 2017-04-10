Durand residents, parents call for resignation of school district superintendent

Several people came out to Monday night's school board meeting in Durand calling for the resignation of the district's superintendent.

"I feel that some of the staff here have too many jobs and they're not fulfilling to their potential," parent and Durand resident, Kristy Lunde said.

Kurt Alberstett is both the superintendent and principal of Durand Elementary School, and some parents say he's also the complaint officer. The petition, calling for his resignation, has garnered about 130 signatures. It alleges Alberstett had an inappropriate relationship with a teacher.

"This is a great town, it's just the administration and board, the teachers don't trust them, the parents don't trust them, the community doesn't trust them," Durand resident Carolyn Rude said.

Alberstett wouldn't go on camera after the meeting but earlier Monday 13 WREX reached out to him. He says the allegations are rumors and not based on fact.