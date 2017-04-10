Goodwill wants to open Excel Center for adults

Age does matter if you're an adult trying to get a high school diploma versus a GED.
Illinois law prevents students 21 or older from earning a high school diploma. But a house bill eliminates that age cap. If it passes, it would further the need for Goodwill to open an Excel Center in Rockford.
"We know there is a huge population, some 32,000 people right here in the Rockford area who are between the ages of 18 and 35 who don't have a diploma," said Samuel J. Schmitz, President of Goodwill of Northern Illinois.
The Excel Center would be a tuition free school. Not only for adults to get their diplomas, but job ready skills. The center is projected to cost $2 million a year to operate by Goodwill.
