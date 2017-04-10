Goodwill wants to open Excel Center for adults - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Goodwill wants to open Excel Center for adults

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Age does matter if you're an adult trying to get a high school diploma versus a GED.

Illinois law prevents students 21 or older from earning a high school diploma. But a house bill eliminates that age cap.  If it passes, it would further the need for Goodwill to open an Excel Center in Rockford.

"We know there is a huge population, some 32,000 people right here in the Rockford area who are between the ages of 18 and 35 who don't have a diploma," said Samuel J. Schmitz, President of Goodwill of Northern Illinois.

The Excel Center would be a tuition free school. Not only for adults to get their diplomas, but job ready skills.  The center is projected to cost $2 million a year to operate by Goodwill.

 

