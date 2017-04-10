Donation helps Rockford group protect domestic violence victims

A Rockford organization whose mission is to help children in our area gets a boost from supporters.
The Catholic Women's League donated $5,000 to Children's Safe Harbor.
That organization helps children in families going through high conflict divorce or domestic violence situations.
Leaders there say the donation helps them continue their mission -- and sends a message to those in need.
"It is important to send a message to victims and children that we see you and we hear you and you're deserving of this safe space and time, so I think that larger message is important as well," said Megan Brechon with Children's Safe Harbor.
Children's Safe Harbor recently had to suspend supervised visitation services because a grant ran out and other economic hardships.
The $5,000 donated will help keep existing programs in place.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.