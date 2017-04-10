ONLY ON 13 NEWS: Grocery store, steakhouse planned for downtown Rockford

Chef Carl Murphy and his business partners were waiting to hear how Rockford aldermen would vote on the Amerock Hotel project Monday night.



Once they heard the 160-room hotel and conference center was a go, they told 13 News they plan to immediately move forward with plans to open an urban fresh market grocery story and steakhouse downtown.

"We are looking at maybe doing a gourmet market," said Murphy, about the type of grocery store they're looking to provide customers downtown.



He and his partners are already opening up a high end coffee shop in downtown later this month. It's called Capital House.



They'll cook breakfast, lunch and dinner right in front of guests in the main dining room. It also will have a full martini bar upstairs.



"A lot of my passion is with how I grew up, which is Italian born and raised," said Murphy. "So it's going to be a lot of flare of Italian, Mediterranean, eclectic food all put together, almost like a big melting pot."



13 News contacted Murphy's business partner, Ted Brothers, after City Council's hotel vote and he said, "Starting tomorrow morning we'll move on the steakhouse plans."



Brothers is referring to the restaurant he wants to open across the street from Capital House. He also said he was in the process of bidding on a grocery store proposal downtown, but is further motivated by the action taken by Rockford aldermen.



Murphy said while opening two restaurants and a grocery store in downtown is a big commitment, they see promise in the future downtown.



"Just being here a few months, I think there is great potential," said Murphy. "It's a rebirth or the urban birth of a downtown location, which I think is great for the economy."



Capital House opens at the end of April. No timetable was given on the other two projects.