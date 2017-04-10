Wanted Rockford man arrested in Missouri

Rockford Police say a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery last month has been arrested in St. Louis.

Tyrone Smith, 29, of Rockford, has been charged with armed robbery, failure to appear warrant and contempt of court warrant. His bond is set at $1 million.

Police say officers were called out to the 800 block of Fitch Road just before 4 p.m. March 29 on a report of an armed robbery.

Three victims told police that a man came up to them armed with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then ran away from the scene.

After investigating police identified Smith as a suspect and a warrant was authorized for his arrest.

Smith was arrested on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri. He is currently being held in St. Louis on local charges and his extradition back to Illinois is pending.