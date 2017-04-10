Rockford Aldermen expected to give up or down vote to Amerock Hotel proposal

Tonight is the night. After years of talking about it and three different agreements drawn up, Rockford aldermen are expected to vote on the Amerock Hotel proposal Monday night.



Their meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. inside City Hall. This is an up or down vote. If it passes, the hotel gets built. If it gets turned down, we're told it won't happen. That this is it.

This comes after weeks of back and forth between the city, aldermen, and developer Gorman & Company. They've been at a tug of war about the details of this latest, third agreement.



Aldermen first had the chance to vote this through last month, but many didn't like the deal for taxpayers. So ten amendments were introduced. We're told of those, the developer has agreed to nine of those changes.



One of the biggest sticking points was a $13.1 million conference center that the city would pay for. One of the amendments drops the city's cost to $12.5 million, roughly $600,000.



Gorman still pays $64 million for the 160-room Embassy Suites Hotel.

It all depends on how the votes go. We know of one alderman who is out of town and cannot vote. So if 13 are there, it will take eight yes votes to pass the proposal. Sources tell 13 News six aldermen are committed to vote in favor of the deal. If a seventh alderman does vote yes, Mayor Larry Morrissey could be the tie breaking eighth vote needed.

13 News will update this article when the vote happens later tonight.