Group donates peace pole to justice center

Anyone near the Winnebago County Justice Center might notice a new symbol of peace.

Connect 2 Peace donated a peace pole to the sheriff's office Monday.

The phrase "May Peace Prevail on Earth" is printed on the pole in English, Spanish, Italian and Polish.

Connect 2 Peace is a grassroots movement and organizers say they hope the pole brings unity to the community.

Organizers say they hope the pole will bring some solace and comfort to people during stressful times in their lives.

There are over 200,000 peace poles in the world, in nearly every country.