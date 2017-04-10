Winnebago County SA: Deputies who shot Mernack were justified

Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato says the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting of a murder suspect in December shows the deputies were justified in their actions.

During a press conference Monday, Bruscato was joined by Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana and Commander of the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force Sam Thomas to discuss the findings of the investigation into the two deputies who shot murder suspect Michael Mernack during the early morning hours of December 28, 2016.

Bruscato announced that the investigation into the actions of the two deputies show they were justified in their use of deadly force. He says the deputies were under potential attack and their lives were at risk.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force led the investigation into the deputies' actions.

The deputies were called out to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 1000 block of Minns Drive in Machesney Park around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 28.

Authorities say they confronted Mernack, 36, outside the building. They say he started walking away from deputies, did not display his hands and was not listening to orders.

They say Mernack then moved toward the deputies with a weapon. That is when both deputies fired their weapons, hitting Mernack. Mernack spent several weeks in the hospital recovering from the shooting.

Authorities say Mernack killed his ex-girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter, Rebecca Finkenhofer, and shot the girl's grandmother, Cheryl Puckett, at their home before the deputies arrived.

Mernack is facing a 62 count indictment, including multiple counts of murder and attempted murder. He is still being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $2 million bond. He is due back in court May 2.