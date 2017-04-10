Multiple people shot at San Bernardino elementary school

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- A fire official says multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino police chief: 4 shot in elementary school classroom in apparent murder-suicide; two adults are dead and two students are hospitalized. He says the shooting happened in a classroom. The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

San Bernardino school spokeswoman says 1 of 4 shot in classroom was teacher. The shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute.

A San Bernardino police official says two children wounded in a shooting at an elementary school were not the targets.

Police Capt. Ron Maass says, "The children we do not believe were targeted. The suspect had come to the classroom to visit. The adult female was in the classroom."

Police did not identify the shooter or the teacher.

The weapon was a handgun, police said.

Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.