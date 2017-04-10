Police release photos of Family Dollar robbery suspect

Rockford Police are searching for the suspect in two dollar store robberies over the past week.

Police say last Thursday around 8:30 p.m. a suspect grabbed money out of a cash register at the Family Dollar in the 3600 block of Broadway and ran away from the scene.

Then, on Saturday night around 9 p.m. police say the suspect grabbed money from the cash register at the Family Dollar in the 3800 block of Auburn Street and ran away from the store.

No one was injured during these robberies.

Surveillance photos from both robberies are attached to this report.

Police are asking anyone with information about these robberies or the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.