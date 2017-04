Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato's Office has scheduled a press conference Monday afternoon to give an update to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Bruscato, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana and the Commander of the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force Sam Thomas are all scheduled to attend.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the Winnebago County Courthouse.

13 News will stream the event live at www.wrex.com/live.