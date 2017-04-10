Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Surrounded by family and his future colleagues, Neil Gorsuch took his oaths as he prepares to take his place as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court.

The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado was sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.

The first ceremony took place privately in the Justices' Conference Room, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath required by the Constitution. That was followed by a public White House ceremony, where Justice Anthony Kennedy administered the oath set by federal law.

Gorsuch thanked his former law clerks, family and friends as he was sworn into the Supreme Court during a White House ceremony. He says of his former law clerks, "your names are etched in my heart forever."

Gorsuch also thanked his family for their "perseverance and patience" and his mentor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he served as a law clerk.

Gorsuch is promising to be a "faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation."

President Donald Trump praised the new justice during a public White House ceremony. He says Gorsuch will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."

In a Rose Garden ceremony, Trump says in Gorsuch, Americans see "a man who is deeply faithful to the Constitution of the United States." The president is predicting Gorsuch will go down as "one of the truly great justices" in the court's history.

The president noted that the successful nomination came during his first 100 days in office.

Gorsuch will be seated just in time to hear one of the biggest cases of the term -- a religious rights dispute over a Missouri law that bars churches from receiving public funds for general aid programs.