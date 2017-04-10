General Assembly takes 2-week break with no budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois General Assembly left the capital city last week for a two-week spring break - without progress on an annual budget.

The House approved an $817 million spending plan Democrats call a "lifeline." It would take money from special funds to help universities and human services.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner disapproves of the measure. And the Senate continues work on a "grand bargain" to end the budget drought.

The Senate promised to deliver a resounding vote in January to break a two-year stalemate over a fiscal blueprint. Democratic President John Cullerton of Chicago is still trying to convince Republicans other than Minority Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont to come aboard.

The House and Senate return the week of April 24 and are scheduled to adjourn May 31.