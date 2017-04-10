Gas prices up locally, nationally

Gas prices around the Stateline and the nation have risen over the past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford is now $2.39, up 7.8 cents from a week ago.

Nationally, gas prices are also averaging $2.39 per gallon, up 5.7 cents.

In total, 48 states saw increases in gas prices last week, with over half of states seeing an increase of over 5 cents.

In Rockford, gas prices are now 40.2 cents higher than at this same time last year and 14.1 cents higher than a month ago.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.41 per gallon, up 6.6 cents from last week; Madison, $2.32 per gallon, up 2.7 from last week; Chicago, $2.65 per gallon, up 8.7 cents from last week.

Gas price information from GasBuddy.com.