Severe storm threat in place for Stateliners

A round of showers and thunderstorms earlier this morning brought quarter-size hail to a few areas in the Stateline. These storms were not severe, though did pack wind gusts up to 45 mph at times, heavy downpours, small hail, and lightning.

Things dry up in the middle and late morning and we'll likely see some sunshine during that time. Sunshine plus a warm, southwest wind will help to bring in warm air and higher dewpoint temperatures. Winds will gust up to 30 mph with temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Dewpoint temperatures could top out as high as 60 degrees. That will lead to a more unstable atmosphere, allowing a higher potential for storms to develop.

Round two of scattered storms comes early this afternoon and into the early evening. Right now, we'll keep a close eye on storms that push from west to east beginning around 1PM and lasting until about 6PM. These storms may turn severe, with large hail and damaging winds possible. There is also a low threat of isolated tornadoes. Lee, Ogle, Boone, Winnebago, and DeKalb Counties have the highest threat within our viewing area. However, there is a larger threat for areas just outside of our viewing area, mainly south and southeast of I-88. These areas are all under slight risk.

