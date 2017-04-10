UPDATE: Joseph Jakubowski caught in rural Wis., manhunt over

The estranged stepfather of a Wisconsin man suspected of stealing guns and threatening attacks in an anti-government manifesto for the White House is desperate for the fugitive to surrender.

UPDATE: The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Jakubowski was found camping in a tent early Friday morning.

Authorities say that the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a report around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night of a suspicious person matching Jakubowski's description on farm property near Readstown, Wisconsin. The man refused to leave the campsite when asked to do so by the property owner.

Investigators assigned to the Jakubowski case were sent to that location and a perimeter was set up.

Police say that just before 6 a.m. tactical officers made contact with Jakubowski at the campsite and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police plan on holding a press conference about this arrest Friday at 2 p.m. Click here to watch it live.

UPDATE: Wanted fugitive Joseph Jakubowski is in custody, according to our media partners at WKOW in Madison, Wisconsin.

WKOW reports that WIBA Radio in Madison reported on their morning program they have spoken with an undisclosed law enforcement source about Jakubowski being arrested.

WKOW says law enforcement confirmed to them that at 5:50 a.m. Friday Joseph Jakubowski was taken into custody near the Richland and Vernon county border. He is being taken back to Rock County for processing.

Jakubowski is the 32-year-old man who has been at the center of a manhunt since he allegedly burglarized a gun store in Janesville, made threats and wrote a manifesto to President Trump last week.

Early Friday morning, law enforcement in Richland and Vernon Counties received tips that there was a heavily armed man in the area. A press conference at Kickapoo High School is expected this morning about the situation.

UPDATE: The Rock County Sheriff's Office has released photos of tattoos on Jakubowski to locate him.

UPDATE: The stepfather of the Janesville man who is the subject of a nationwide manhunt says he believes his step son is trying to create a "suicide-by-cop" scenario.

Donald McClean tells WREX sister station WKOW in Madison, Wisconsin that his step son, 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski, is angry with politicians and police, and could carry out harm.

"I believe he is capable of that," McLean says.

Jakubowski became the subject of a FBI-led search after allegedly stealing weapons from a Janesville gun store last week, and mailing a 161 page manifesto to President Trump, including threats.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) --- Jessy Urfer said she feels uneasy in her own neighbor since police started searching for Joseph Jakubowski.

"My boyfriend called me and said, 'Did you see that they did...that there's a SWAT team right by your house?'" Urfer said.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is ramping up their efforts as the manhunt for fugitive Jakubowski continues.

Monday is the fifth day of the search and Rock County Sheriff's Office Commander Troy Knudson said they are widening their search. Authorities say they are still searching for Jakubowski and additional federal resources have been brought in from across the nation to aid in the investigation.

Police say they received information last week that Jakubowski has been "highly agitated" about political issues and has made threats to steal weapons and use them against public officials or schools. They believe he stole a large number of guns from a Janesville gun shop last Tuesday and that he sent a 161 page "manifesto" full of anti-government rhetoric to the White House recently.

"We have reached out to all of the surrounding law enforcement,” Knudson said.

He said as long as Jakubowski is still on the loose, he remains a threat. The weapons taken from the gun store have not been recovered, so he is considered armed and dangerous, which has many in the community concerned.

"I started kind of having a panic attack and I couldn't sleep last night, because just knowing that he could possibly be right in my area where my daughter lives," Urfer said.

"I started getting calls from parents you know worried about if i should send my kids to school tomorrow," Knudson said.

Investigators are following up on more than 400 tips.

One of those tips lead them to man loading a gun into the trunk of his car not too far from a local church.

"As a result they called us and we sent an appropriate response to that, along with a tactical element to get to the bottom of what exactly was going on there," Knudson said.

However, that lead turned out to be unsubstantiated.

"It turned out in this case that the subject was simply going out target shooting."

Knudson urges people to continue calling in leads, no matter how small.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. Any tips can be directed to the FBI tip, 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or 911.