Manhunt for Jakubowski continues; Janesville residents on edge

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) --- Jessy Urfer said she feels uneasy in her own neighbor since police started searching for Joseph Jakubowski.

"My boyfriend called me and said, 'Did you see that they did...that there's a SWAT team right by your house?'" Urfer said.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is ramping up their efforts as the manhunt for fugitive Jakubowski continues.

Monday is the fifth day of the search and Rock County Sheriff's Office Commander Troy Knudson said they are widening their search. Authorities say they are still searching for Jakubowski and additional federal resources have been brought in from across the nation to aid in the investigation.

Police say they received information last week that Jakubowski has been "highly agitated" about political issues and has made threats to steal weapons and use them against public officials or schools. They believe he stole a large number of guns from a Janesville gun shop last Tuesday and that he sent a 161 page "manifesto" full of anti-government rhetoric to the White House recently.

"We have reached out to all of the surrounding law enforcement,” Knudson said.

He said as long as Jakubowski is still on the loose, he remains a threat. The weapons taken from the gun store have not been recovered, so he is considered armed and dangerous, which has many in the community concerned.

"I started kind of having a panic attack and I couldn't sleep last night, because just knowing that he could possibly be right in my area where my daughter lives," Urfer said.

"I started getting calls from parents you know worried about if i should send my kids to school tomorrow," Knudson said.

Investigators are following up on more than 400 tips.

One of those tips lead them to man loading a gun into the trunk of his car not too far from a local church.

"As a result they called us and we sent an appropriate response to that, along with a tactical element to get to the bottom of what exactly was going on there," Knudson said.

However, that lead turned out to be unsubstantiated.

"It turned out in this case that the subject was simply going out target shooting."

Knudson urges people to continue calling in leads, no matter how small.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. Any tips can be directed to the FBI tip, 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or 911.