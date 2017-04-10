NHL Announces Blackhawks-Predators 1st Round Schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators are set to meet for the third time in the postseason, matching up in the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blackhawks beat the Predators in the 2010 1st round and 2015 1st round, each in six games, and each opening round series resulting in a Chicago Stanley Cup title won in those postseasons.

The National Hockey League announced this year's schedule for the Chicago-Nashville series, and it is as follows:

Game 1 - Thursday April 13, 7:00 pm @ Chicago

Game 2 - Saturday April 15, 7:00 pm @ Chicago (Airs on 13 WREX)

Game 3 - Monday April 17, 8:30 pm @ Nashville

Game 4 - Thursday April 20, TBD @ Nashville

*Game 5 - Saturday April 22, TBD @ Chicago

*Game 6 - Monday April 24, TBD @ Nashville

*Game 7 - Wednesday April 26, TBD @ Chicago

* - If Necessary