Rockford cultural group strengthens relationship with local police at community event

Embracing diversity was the goal of an event with Rockford Police and some of the city's immigrant groups this weekend.

Police officers and members of the African Arab Asian American voices group held a multicultural event Saturday afternoon at the district 2 office.

It's a newly created group with the goal of helping immigrants feel comfortable and adapt to life in Rockford.

"We came from countries where the police there are the enemies. But here they're our brothers and sisters. We are trying to remove the walls and let them feel this is our home," said member of AAA American Voices Mustafa Avdall

The group plans to hold more multicultural events in the future.