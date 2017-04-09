Car flips during roadway shooting in Rockford

Two people are injured in a rollover crash after two cars exchanged gunfire while driving in Rockford Saturday evening.
Rockford Police say officers received reports of several gunshots and a car crash in the 900 block of N Winnebago around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Witnesses say three cars were speeding north on N Winnebago when people in two of the cars began shooting at each other.
During the gunfire, one of the vehicles, a metallic brown Chevy, lost control and crashed into a large landscaping rock.
The impact caused the car to flip on its roof and land in the front yard of a house in the 1100 block of N Winnebago.
Rockford Police say there were three people inside that car.
Two of the juvenile occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the crash. Police say the third occupant ran away from the area.
Witnesses describe the third occupant as a black man in his early 20s with long dreadlocks, wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.
Officers say they found a loaded gun inside the car and several bullet casings in the 1100 block of N Winnebago.
Police say officers also found four people inside a silver Dodge Caravan that had been hit by gunfire parked on N Winnebago. No one in the Dodge was injured.
No arrests have been made at this time.
