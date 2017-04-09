Shots fired at early morning Rockford party

Two people are injured after shots ring out at a party in Rockford early Sunday morning.

Rockford Police say officers were responding to a large party on the 600 block of 27th St. around 3 a.m. when several people began running as gunshots rang out.

Rockford Police say three houses were struck by gunfire and two victims were treated for gunshot wounds. Police say one of the victims was treated and released with minor injuries. The second victim had a serious injury but is in stable condition.

Rockford Police are still investigating and urge anyone with information to call 779-500-6551.