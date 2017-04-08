Area salons hold 24-hour fundraiser

Two local salons team up to help a man with disabilities get equipment that his family says will allow him to continue living his life.

Angel Smiles and Styles and Verve Hair Studio joined forces Saturday to help Dareld McClellan.

Dareld is in his seventies but as a teenager he broke his neck leading to rheumatoid arthritis.

His family says he now needs medical equipment to help get him to doctor appointments and out in the community.

All the money from the 24-hour-cut-a-thon goes towards purchasing the equipment.

"He wasn't supposed to have lived through the accident, so i feel like god has him here for a reason, we just appreciate the kindness of the community," says Dareld's wife Mary McClellan.

The studios have a goal of raising $500 for the family.