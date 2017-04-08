2017 Rising Stars Challenge Features Prep Seniors

Rock Valley College hosted the 2017 Rising Stars Challenge in Rockford on Saturday, showcasing the region's best high school basketball seniors as they prepare to graduate.

The NIC-10 and All-Area teams were selected by members of the media and RVC athletic coaches. All-Area squads were comprised of Big Northern and NUIC players, with the girls tipping off ahead of the boys game.

The All-Area girls team defeated their NIC-10 counterparts, 72-64. The NIC-10 jumped out to a 26-14 lead before the BNC-NUIC unit roared back to take a double digit lead and pull away. Lutheran's Ashlei Lopez was named game MVP.

The NIC-10 boys ran past their All-Area opponents in a high-scoring affair, 121-100. Harlem's Allen White III earned game MVP.