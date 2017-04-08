RVC Baseball Honors Ed Delaporte

Rock Valley College Baseball honored long time coach Ed Delaporte on Saturday with a flag ceremony prior to first pitch of a doubleheader against Olive Harvey.

Ed Delaporte joined Rock Valley College as a baseball coach and physical education teacher in 1966. He was responsible for the College's leadership program and was involved in recreational programs throughout the community. On the baseball field, Delaporte sported a 408-256 record which included wins over Illinois State, Northwestern and Wisconsin. At Rock Valley College, he served as the men's athletic director, was active on the Community Services committee and was instrumental in the intramural program.

Delaporte's family joined the Golden Eagles for the festivities prior to splitting a doubleheader against the Panthers, losing Game 1 by a 9-8 margin, and winning by a 14-2 score in Game 2.