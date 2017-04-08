IceHogs Sink Admirals in Milwaukee

Brandon Mashinter knocked home his team-leading 15th goal of the season at 6:12 of the third period and it stood at the game-winning tally to lead the the Rockford IceHogs to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals.?

Mashinter deflected a shot from Ville Pokka and pounced on his own rebound in the final frame to give the Hogs their second lead of the game. Pokka then picked up his second point of the game with a shorthanded empty-net tally with just 40 seconds left in the contest to give the IceHogs an insurance goal and secure the 4-2 victory.

A wild second frame saw Rockford briefly grab a 2-1 lead. Michael Latta led a 2-on-1 rush into the zone and snapped the puck into the top corner of the net to tie the game at 1-1. Anthony Louis followed it up with his first professional goal at 9:32 when he followed his own shot and whipped it under the crossbar to push the IceHogs into a 2-1 lead. Milwaukee answered 1:31 later as Vladislav Kamenev got an open look from the left circle and beat Jeff Glass to send the game tied at 2-2 going into the third.??

The IceHogs finished the night with a 41-28 shot advantage over the Admirals.