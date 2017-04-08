Officer-involved shooting outside Dick's in Rockford

Rockford Police say an officer-involved shooting occurred near Dick's on East State St. Saturday afternoon.

Police say an officer was responding to an incident in the parking lot around 2:00 p.m. A person was shot by the police officer.

The person was taken to the hospital.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says the Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting.

Details are limited at this time.