Rockford Police arrest 12 in human trafficking bust

Human trafficking investigation leads to 12 arrests in Rockford on Friday.

Rockford Police say the investigation was prompted when the department received numerous complaints regarding human trafficking activity in the area of Seventh Street and Broadway as well as several hotels in the city.

The following people were arrested:

Ryan Beasley, 26, of Rockford, charged with solicitation of a sex act;

Nicholas Cina, 42, of Belvidere, charged with solicitation of a sex act;

Derrick Clark, 34, of Rockford, charged with solicitation of a sex act and possession of marijuana;

Nazareo Deleon-Bolanos, 33, of Rockford, charged with solicitation of a sex act;

John Fenicle, 63, of Roscoe, charged with solicitation of a sex act;

Clarence Greer, 46, of Rockford, charged with solicitation of a sex act;

Stephen Mains, 51, of Garden Prairie, charged with solicitation of a sex act and possession of less than 1 gram of marijuana;

Pedro Marquez-Jimenez, 18, of Machesney Park, charged with solicitation of a sex act;

Don McDonald, 22, of Rockford, charged with solicitation of a sex act;

George Northington, 68, of Rockford, charged with solicitation of a sex act;

Daniel Rodriguez, 34, of Loves Park, charged with solicitation of a sex act.

During the investigation, police say 27-year-old Rockford resident Brittany Marquez was found in the company of a 17-year-old girl. Marquez was charged with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor. The 17-year-old was taken into protective custody.

Rockford Police say the Winnebago County State's Attorney Office and caseworkers from the Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation assisted with the investigation.