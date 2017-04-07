16-year-old arrested for murder of Rockford teenager

Rockford Police have arrested a teenager they say murdered a 14-year-old last fall.



Late Friday night officers arrested 16-year-old Coley Carwell in the 1300 block of North Main Street.

Carwell is charged with First Degree Murder of 14-year-old Jamario Crawford.



In November 2016, police say they were called to North Rockton Avenue for a shots fired call. They found two victims when they got tehre. Crawford, who died and a 17-year-old who was shot in the shoulder but survived.



Carwell was on the loose for several months until his capture Friday night.



“The assistance of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police was instrumental in the apprehension of a violent offender,” said Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department personnel are committed to continuously working together. Today’s arrest is indicative of that cooperative effort."