Snappers split season-opening doubleheader

Miguel Mercedes delivered a walk-off double for Beloit to win game two of Friday’s doubleheader over Cedar Rapids, 3-2. The winning run was scored by Kyle Nowlin all the way from first base when Mercedes plugged the left-center gap. Beloit lost the first game of the doubleheader, 4-0.

Beloit scored its first two runs of the 2017 season off wild pitches. Luis Barrera scored in the second inning. He reached home on a bases-loaded wild pitch from Kernels starter Tyler Wells. Jason Goldstein scored on Wells’ second wild pitch in the fourth inning.

Cedar Rapids loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth, but Beloit starter Ty Damron would slam the door shut to preserve the 1-0 lead. He struck out the side swinging, including an 11-pitch battle with Lewin Diaz to end the inning. Damron put together a solid starting effort for the Snappers by going four innings with seven strikeouts.

Diaz would come back to tie the game 2-2 in the Kernels’ half of the fifth with a double to right-center off Heath Bowers. Diaz would go a combined 3-for-5 over both games for Cedar Rapids. The Snappers head to Cedar Rapids for two more games with the Kernels this weekend.