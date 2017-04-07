Rockford's Swedish community responds to deadly attack

A busy shopping district in Stockholm was torn apart Friday afternoon when a hijacked truck plowed through a department store. The attack left for dead, and more than a dozen people injured.

Thousands of miles away that attack is hitting home for Linnea Bengtsson. The Swedish citizen works on behalf of an industrial partnership between Rockford and the city of Lidköping.

"I'm from Sweden so of course I think it's a wonderful country," says Bengtsson. "And Stockholm is absolutely one of the most gorgeous cities in the world. What happened there today is just a very sad day for the city, and for the country, and for the entire world. Incidents happen all the time in Sweden but to this degree would be hard to compare it to. I think this day, April 7th, is going to be a day that we always will remember in Sweden."

Police have arrested on man in connection with the attack. The investigation remains ongoing.

