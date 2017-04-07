New Illinois bill would put cap on ATM fees

It could soon cost less to take money out from an ATM in Illinois.

A new bill working it's way through the capitol would cap ATM fees at $1 while capping bank fees at $1 as well.

There are currently no restrictions on ATM fees which has caused fees to soar..

"ATM fees have been going up for the past 10 years, the average out of network ATM fee is close to 5 dollars right now," Rep. Arthur Turner (D) Chicago said. "And if you have to pay another fee from your bank on the other end for using an out of network ATM you can reach fees as high as $7 to $10 just for withdrawing money from your bank."

the measure was passed out of a house committee this week.