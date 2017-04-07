New effort to reopen Rock Cut State Park beach closed to swimmers

All may not be lost for a popular summer beach at Rock Cut State Park.

The state recently said it was closing Olson Lake to swimming. It still is, but now we're learning from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources it's working to reopen it one day.



The state's plan is to dredge Olson Lake to reduce the water quality concerns that shut it down.



It's not going to be in time for this upcoming beach season, so the DNR says to check out other beaches in the region until they get this problem solved.



"Other facilities include the Rockford Park District's Standfield Beach at Levings Lake Park, and the swimming beach at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Recreation Area near Lena," state a news release. It went on to say, "IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal will be meeting with state representative John Cabello (R-Rockford) at the Olson Lake site soon to discuss what is needed to once again open the lake for the public"