White Trunk closing, new business ready to move in

A Rockford home decor store is closing but a new business is ready to take over.

White Trunk off Rural and Prospect streets is closing its doors Saturday. But the building won't be closed for long.

The owner's brother, Jason Warner, is taking over. Warner says his sister was ready to slow down and focus on family and other work, but his printing and screen print business, "Yackle Tees", is busy and ready to expand.



"We're going to use the space and we're going to build out a showroom so when people walk in they're not walking into a factory," said Warner.

Yackle Tees mostly deals with whole sale and large orders for businesses. It plans to open next week.