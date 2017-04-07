Construction set to begin next week around Stateline

Heads up drivers, we have a construction alert for you:

The southbound lanes of North Main St between Auburn Rd and Pierce Ave will be shut down on Monday for road work.

Other projects will be on North Main at various intersections.

All road work on Main St should be done by July. Businesses in the area will be open during construction.

In Rockton, the Illinois Department of Transportation says construction will start on Blackhawk Blvd and I-75 starting Monday.

The $9 million project is expected to take two years to finish.

The 1.4 mile reconstruction project will be done in three phases. Temporary traffic signals will be installed.