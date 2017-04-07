Fairdale remembers devastating tornado two years later

Two years ago, this is what the small town of Fairdale, IL, looked like.

"It was devastating, that's the best word I can use to describe [it], because everything was gone," said Fairdale resident Loraine Raddatz.

On April 9, 2015, 11 tornadoes touched down across the state, including a massive EF-4 wedge tornado that killed two people and devastated the tiny town.

While the wreckage is cleared away now, that night is still fresh in the minds of Fairdale residents who still live there.

"I want the fear to go away, because we all have it, we all have the fear that it could happen again, and for us to say it won't happen again, is absurd, because that's what we said before," said Fairdale resident Stefanie Jacobson.

But the community continues to rebuild and residents there say its helped them grow stronger.

"I myself would never move from the community, because we're bonded," said Raddatz.

Raddatz says that bond is what's helped her and other Fairdale residents get through the last two years.

"We've grown so strong and we just are a community now that help one another, look out for one another."

"We're 100% better than where we were last year, it's in progress and it's going to be. I mean we've dealt with a lot," added Jacobson.

Today, new homes line the streets, roads are repaved and a new park sits in the center of town

"We'll see the kids out in the park playing and that's just so heartfelt, because that park was where the kids gathered, and now that we have a new park, we have more people coming in," said Raddatz.

And in that park a memorial reminding the community to never forget the April 9th tornado.

Fairdale residents plan to mark the anniversary of the tornado with a private gathering this Sunday.



