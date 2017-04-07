REX-1 drone video of Fairdale, two years after tornado

This weekend marks the two year anniversary of the deadly tornado that ripped through the Stateline

On April 9, 2015 the DeKalb County community of Fairdale was hit the hardest. Two lives were lost and the small community was destroyed.

But as the video above show, the residents of Fairdale have picked up the pieces and started putting their community back together.

For residents who lived through the storm, it is a night they say they will never forget.