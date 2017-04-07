Rochelle restaurant going strong two years after tornado

Sunday will mark two years since a deadly tornado ripped through the Stateline on April 9, 2015.

The storm nearly destroying the small town of Fairdale, and it also hit Grubsteakers restaurant in Rochelle.

More than a dozen people were pulled from the damaged restaurant that day.

13 News stopped by Grubsteakers Friday morning to see how the business, its customers and the community are doing two years after the storm.

The owner, Ava Mirtoska, says she can't believe how fast these past two years has flown by. She says she still remembers her first thought after she saw her restaurant destroyed: how to rebuild for her and the community.

Grubsteakers is located on Route 64 just off Highway 251 in Rochelle.

