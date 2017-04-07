Police search for man wanted for allegedly shooting teen

Rockford Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting from last weekend.

Jamie Pearson, 25, of Rockford, is wanted on aggravated with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon charges. His bond is set at $500,000.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Green Street around 1 p.m. Saturday.

A 17-year-old victim was shot in both legs. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries, then arrested on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the whereabouts of Jamie Pearson is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.