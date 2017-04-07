Suspect still at large Friday as Janesville authorities continue manhunt

UPDATE: During a press conference Friday morning, authorities say Joseph Jakubowski, 32, is still on the loose. They say they believe has has acquired a bullet proof vest and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say people close to Jakubowski have turned over a 161 page "manifesto" that is full of anti-government rhetoric and includes a "laundry list" of grievances against the federal government and law enforcement. They say they believe Jakubowski sent a copy of the document to President Trump.

Authorities say Jakubowski is "well known to police," and that during one run-in with police, Jakubowski attempted to disarm an officer. They say he spent time in prison after that occasion.

Police say they have already followed up on 65 leads in this case and searched about 12 different locations.

The FBI has issued a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Jakubowski.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Jakubowski is asked to call the new tip line for this case: 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

Authorities in Rock County, Wisconsin say the whereabouts of Joseph Jakubowski are still unknown and he remains on the loose.

Friday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office says as of 5:30 a.m., Jakubowski was still not in custody.

Some schools are closed or on lockdown as authorities search for him.

The sheriff's office says it will make an announcement if Jakubowski is arrested. Authorities plan to have another briefing on the investigation Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Jakubowski is wanted in connection with the burglary to the Armageddon Gun Shop in Janesville Tuesday evening.

Police say they received information Thursday morning that Jakubowski has been "highly agitated" about political issues and has made threats to steal weapons and use them against public officials or schools.

Around 7:15 a.m. Thursday a citizen reported to police that they saw a suspicious person matching Jakubowski's description near Lincoln Elementary School, 1821 Conde Street, who appeared to be intoxicated and armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about Jakubowski’s location is asked to contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 608-757-7911. There is also a new tip line for tips on this case: 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).