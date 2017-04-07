Manufacturing expo showcases Rockford's history and future in the field

Rockford's rich manufacturing history and its future was highlighted Thursday by the chamber of commerce.

It hosted a manufacturing expo at Giovanni's to showcase what's going on in the manufacturing world in Rockford and how people can get involved.

About 400 people attended the event. Rock Valley College's president was a keynote speaker and says Rockford has more than double the national average in manufacturing businesses.

"When you have those types of job opportunities and businesses in your community it creates other business opportunity so you can have a better quality of life," Doug Jensen said.

Mike Cobert of NIU was named the winner of the business catalyst award and Rockford process control was named the manufacturer of the year.

