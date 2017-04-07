Rockford Products warehouse empty

The Rockford Products warehouse is officially empty.
A final piece of equipment was removed from the facility Thursday morning.
It's going to a manufacturing company in Michigan that makes aluminum bowls.
The company on Harrison Avenue in Rockford closed unexpectedly last fall.
Around 2,000 thousand people used to work there at its hey-day. But over the years the company shrunk and reduced its workforce to less than 200.
