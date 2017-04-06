Stateline Youth for Christ reaches kids through faith, fun

There's a lot of work going on behind the scenes to reach young people before they get tempted by drugs or gangs.

Enter Stateline Youth for Christ. It's a faith-based non-profit in Rockford that meets weekly with predominately underprivileged kids in the community.

Thursday night was it's City Life program at the downtown YMCA's Log Lodge. Youth for Christ's motto is "give life to your story."



They teach 11 to 19-year-olds how faith can help them overcome negativity in their lives.

"Our target audience isn't to pluck kids from existing church youth groups," said Haddon Anderson, the executive director. "but to go into our community, places like schools, community centers and our local juvenile detention center to try to build relationships and reach young people in those places."

The group's annual banquet is Tuesday at Giovanni's.



?They'll go over their vision on how to reach more young people in the community.