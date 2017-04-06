Hononegah beats Boylan in penalty kicks

Hononegah and Boylan played 100 minutes of scoreless soccer on a chilly Thursday night in Rockton. That led to penalty kicks, where Hononegah emerged victorious, claiming a 1-0 win over Boylan.

Hononegah made its first three penalty kicks, while Boylan missed its first two, thanks to a big save from Hononegah goalie Alyssa Darling on Boylan's second attempt. Darling then made a save on Boylan's fourth attempt to seal the win for the Lady Indians.