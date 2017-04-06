IceHogs open road trip with loss

A third period comeback effort by the Rockford IceHogs was thwarted at the hands of the Iowa Wild on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena as the Wild held on to take a 3-1 win over the IceHogs.

Trailing 1-0 entering the frame, Jeremy Langlois put the IceHogs on the board with his eighth strike of the campaign. Kyle Baun dished a pash to Langlois who squeaked a shot through the pads of goaltender Alex Stalock at 5:31 of the final frame. Rockford outshot Iowa 7-1 through the first 10 minutes of the period.

Christoph Bertschy snapped the 1-1 score at 11:17 when he got an open look from the left circle and slid a wrister just past the pad of Lars Johansson for the game-winning strike. Colten Beck put the game away for the Wild when he slid behind the Hogs defense and flipped the puck inside the right post with just 3:36 to go in the contest.

Tyler Graovac knocked home the only goal of the first period when he snapped a rebound out of mid-air for the power-play tally.