Resident Officer Program to expand to Rockford's east side

If you are ever in need of help from police in Rockford, one could be just next door from you soon.

The officer will be your neighbor and it's all in an effort to reduce crime.

"Not a nameless, faceless person in a car to be feared, they would meet in churches in the congregations, meet with neighbors be right there when a problem happens to be very responsive," said Executive Director of the Winnebago County Housing Authority Alan Zais.

The housing authority wants to extend the officer residency program with Rockford Police.

Last month, it purchased a home for a Rockford police officer to use on the city's east side.

The condition is the officer lives there rent free as long as the officer patrols that neighborhood and meets with residents.

The housing authority says its part of its investment in communities.

"It is a long-term strategic goal, I mean neighbors are getting to meet someone one-on-one," added Zais.

This program is already in place on the city's west side. This officer would live on the city's east side on 15th St.

The goal is for this to move through city council for approval by May.