Freeport High School addresses student drug use

To take the field at Freeport High School students have to pass a mandatory and random drug test.

"The reason you want to have a drug testing policy is to give one more reason for the students to say no," said Freeport High School Principal Beth Summers.

That policy started this fall and Summers says out of the school's approximately 500 athletes, they test about seven students a week.

Out of the students tested so far this year, she says 12 students tested positive, mostly for marijuana.

"We expected that we would have some positive, but we were surprised to find that almost 8% of those we tested, tested positive."

Those numbers have the school looking at adding more supportive services for these students.

"It may not be just about the drugs itself, but we want to be preventative to help those students who might need that additional support," added Summers.

Before, students that tested positive would be suspended from the extra-curricular activity and parents would be contacted.

But, a new proposal would mean students are also required to meet with a counselor and take part in an educational program for substance abuse.

"Why are they using? What do they have to lose?," said Assistant Vice President of Behavioral Health for Freeport Health Network Jennifer Aurand.

So far, the school estimates the program would cost around $3,000 for this year.

It's a price tag health officials say could be worth it in the end.

"The earlier you can catch it, the better off you have in terms of health outcomes and hope that the individual is headed for having a successful future," said Aurand.

The Freeport School Board discussed this proposal at last night's meeting. It's expected to go up for vote at the April 18 meeting.

