Sycamore Police: Rockford man used app to meet underage girls

Sycamore Police have arrested a Rockford man they say was using a dating app to meet up with underage girls for sex.

Skyler Whitenack, 21, of Rockford, has been charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

Police allege that Whitenack used the app "Meet Me" to contact girls in the area. They say he presented himself as a minor on the app and met with an underage girl for sex on March 27.

On Wednesday, police, acting as an underage girl, engaged in a conversation with Whitenack. He allegedly arranged to met who he believed was an underage girl and was arrested by police.

Whitenack is now being held in the DeKalb County Jail.