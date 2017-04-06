Snappers postpone season opener to Friday

The Snappers Opening Day 2017 scheduled for Thursday against Cedar Rapids at Pohlman Field has been postponed, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Beloit’s home opener is the fourth (Great Lakes, West Michigan, and Burlington) throughout the Midwest League to be called off due to inclement weather on Thursday at the time of this release.

Despite precipitation moving out of the stateline area, the playing surface still could not be salvaged in time for safe, playable field conditions. Friday’s doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m. and contain two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break in between.

All tickets purchased for Thursday’s Opening Day at $2.50 can still be used for Friday or be exchanged for any home game throughout the 2017 season at Pohlman Field. Tickets originally purchased for Friday’s game can still be used to view both portions of the doubleheader.