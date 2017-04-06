North Boone teacher charged with sex abuse

A Boone County teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student under the age of 18.

Sarah Myers, 40, of Garden Prairie, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault. She is being held in the Boone County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Myers is a special education teacher at North Boone High School. She was arrested Wednesday at her home in Garden Prairie.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Michael Greenlee says Myers allegedly had inappropriate contact with a student and she has been placed on administrative leave pending the resolution to the case.

"The safety and welfare of our student is the top priority in our school district," Greenlee said in the letter.

Detectives seized electronic equipment, cell phones and computers from Myers and they say more charges could be possible.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the school district has been cooperative in the investigation.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 815-544-2144, or Boone County Crime Stoppers, 815-544-7867.